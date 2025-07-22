INC hails Tantita, PINL for boosting pipeline security, youth empowerment in Niger Delta

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI— The Ijaw National Congress (INC), the apex socio-cultural body of the Ijaw nation, has commended Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL) and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for their outstanding performance in pipeline surveillance and youth engagement across the Niger Delta.

In a statement issued on Monday and made available to journalists, INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, lauded the two security firms for their dedication, professionalism, and community-based approach in executing their mandate of protecting vital oil infrastructure under federal contracts.

Prof. Okaba said the efforts of both companies have “changed the Niger Delta narrative for the better” by reducing pipeline vandalism, curbing illegal bunkering, and empowering thousands of youths in the oil-rich region.

“TSSL and PINL have deployed their managerial and operational expertise to address illegal bunkering, oil theft, unemployment, and restiveness through surveillance, community engagement, and manpower development. This has led to a significant drop in pipeline sabotage,” the statement read.

According to the INC, the impact of the firms’ work is visible in the relative peace currently being experienced in the region, as well as a notable increase in oil production, both of which contribute positively to the national economy.

The INC also praised the firms’ employment initiatives, noting that over 40,000 Niger Delta youths have been engaged directly or indirectly, helping to combat poverty and steer the youth away from criminal activities.

“This gesture is a deliberate mechanism aimed at breaking the shackles of poverty and dissuading criminal vices in order to promote peace, security, and sustainable development,” Prof. Okaba added.

The INC called on both federal and state governments, as well as key stakeholders, to continue to support and collaborate with TSSL and PINL in order to sustain and expand the gains achieved so far in the region.

Reaffirming its commitment, the INC pledged to maintain strong partnerships with the firms in their shared vision of a peaceful, secure, and economically thriving Niger Delta.