Inaugural supply chain conference to change business narratives – ACSC

By Gabriel Ewepu

In a bid to galvanize Nigeria’s business environment, the African Centre for Supply Chain, ACSC, Tuesday, assured that its inaugural Conference on supply chain management will change business narratives across the country and continent.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the Director General, DG, ACSC, Dr Obiora Madu, made this known while speaking on the essence of the conference which became imperative for the Centre to organize.

According to Madu, the theme of the conference is the ‘Supply Chain of Now: Technology, Sustainability, and Social Impact’, scheduled to take place on September 10, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, 1a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference agenda features high-impact topics and real-world case studies designed to challenge conventional thinking and inspire innovation, including: Adapting to Global Trade Shifts – Case Study: Healthcare Logistics – Delivering critical medical supplies to remote regions; Green and Sustainable Procurement – Case Study: Emissions reduction in oil and gas supply chains; Emerging Technology in Logistics- Case Study: Emergency response logistics enabled by AI, blockchain, and IoT; Building a Future-Ready Workforce – Case Study: Managing Election Logistics – Optimizing nationwide material distribution and logistics planning to ensure credible and efficient elections.

He said: “This landmark gathering is positioned as Nigeria’s premier professional dialogue and networking platform for the supply chain community, bringing together leaders and change-makers from both the private and public sectors.

“At a time when supply chains are under increasing pressure from global disruptions, climate imperatives, and geopolitical shifts, the ACSC Inaugural Conference offers a unique opportunity to explore the evolving landscape of supply chain management with a distinctly African lens.”

He added that the one-day event will convene supply chain professionals, senior business executives, policymakers, and public sector decision-makers, including representatives from Ministries, Departments, Agencies, MDAs, and Government Security Agencies.

Meanwhile, he said that the attendees will gain: Actionable insights from industry leaders and case studies tailored to the African context Strategic connections with policymakers, business executives, and supply chain innovators. Opportunities to influence the policies and frameworks shaping the future of trade, logistics, and supply chain practice across the Continent Market intelligence for investors looking to explore and tap into Africa’s fast-growing supply chain and logistics sector.

The ACSC boss also explained that each session will follow a dynamic one-hour format combining keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, and interactive Q&A segments, complemented by networking coffee breaks and a lunch session.

“Be part of the movement advancing Africa through smarter, more resilient, and future-ready supply chains”, he said.

