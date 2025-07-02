Imo Govt demolishes drug peddling, gun runners’ hideout in Owerri

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Imo State Government has demolished a notorious criminal hideout located in Ama Hausa, Owerri, identified as a hub for drug peddling, gun running, and other illicit activities.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic/Creative Media, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, the operation was led by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Monitoring and Compliance, Hon. Nze Chinasa Nwaneri.

According to the statement, the hideout had been under surveillance for some time after it was identified as a den for hardened criminals involved in trafficking hard drugs, illegal arms, and other violent crimes that posed a threat to public safety.

During the operation, several suspects were apprehended and handed over to relevant security agencies for interrogation and prosecution.

“Our message is clear: Imo State will not be a safe haven for criminals. We are going after every syndicate, every drug peddler, and every gun runner. No one is above the law, and no criminal enterprise will be tolerated,” Hon. Nwaneri stated during the demolition.

The statement also noted that leaders and members of the Hausa community in Imo State expressed support for the government’s decisive action. They described the demolition as a welcome development that would help cleanse their community of bad elements tarnishing their image and undermining peaceful coexistence.

They commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his courage and fairness, and reaffirmed their support for efforts to rid the state of crime, irrespective of the individuals involved.