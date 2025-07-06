Imo Government shuts down illegal schools in residential areas, withdraws licenses

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The Imo State Government has ordered the immediate closure and withdrawal of approvals and licenses of private schools operating illegally, particularly those located in residential apartments and housing estates across the state.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, Professor B. T. O. Ikegwuoha, who declared the action part of the government’s renewed efforts to sanitize the education sector.

According to the statement, the government has revoked the approvals and licenses of private schools operating in apartments or residential areas, whether or not such institutions were previously approved.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has by this notification revoked and withdrawn the approval and licenses of private schools that are presently housed and operating in apartments in Imo State,” the statement read.

Parents and guardians have been advised to withdraw their children and wards from such illegal schools and re-register them in duly approved private or public schools.

In addition, all schools operating within Federal or Imo State Housing Estates, especially in areas not designated for educational purposes, have also had their approvals revoked.

The government warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract stiff sanctions, including the redistribution of affected students to nearby approved schools.

“Proprietors of private schools in Imo State should note that failure to comply with the conditions outlined in this notice will result in punitive sanctions, including but not limited to immediate distribution of their pupils and students to nearby schools.”

To ensure full compliance, monitoring and inspection teams from the Universal Basic Education (UBSE) and Quality Assurance (QA) departments of the ministry will begin enforcement visits to affected areas.

The government’s action has sparked debate among education stakeholders, with many calling for clarity on zoning regulations and better support for private education providers.