Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State believes the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party would make the party stronger.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has denied widespread speculation that he plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Governor Lawal dismissed the reports as “mere rumours,” affirming that he remains a committed member of the PDP and has no intention of leaving the party.

“First of all, I’m glad that you said a rumour — that APC, ADC and whatever political parties are calling on me to join their party,” Lawal stated.

“I made it clear that I am a PDP card-carrying member and I am still in PDP. I have no intention of going anywhere.”

The governor also rejected suggestions that he might be seeking political cover from the ruling APC to protect himself from state opposition forces, describing such narratives as unfounded.

“All the forces in the opposition were there in 2023, and I defeated them. So why should I be scared of them now?”

He took a swipe at prominent opposition figures in the state, including former governors Sani Yerima and Bello Matawalle, asserting confidence in his ability to defeat them again in the 2027 general elections.

Despite acknowledging ongoing internal disputes within the PDP, Governor Lawal said the party was actively addressing its issues and expressed optimism that unity would soon return.

“The PDP has an internal crisis, no doubt, but we are working on resolving that already. It is just a matter of time before the dust settles.

When asked about his relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Lawal described it as cordial, despite their political differences.

“I have a very good relationship with the president, but we belong to different parties.”

Pressed on whether he might support President Tinubu in the 2027 elections, Lawal remained non-committal.

“Let’s see how events will unfold. There is still time to 2027 — we have two years down the line. So, I don’t think politics should be the main issue right now. I think we should focus on governance.”

