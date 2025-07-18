I’m ready to partner Ekiti residents to tackle poverty, unemployment – Gov Oyebanji

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has stated that his administration is ready to partner with every well-meaning citizen of the state, regardless of class, political affiliation, or religious inclination, to tackle poverty and unemployment.

This was after the governor appealed to all citizens to cooperate with him in the task of building a state that would be economically viable, socially mobile, and politically recognized among the comity of states in Nigeria.

Oyebanji stated this during a 60th Birthday Empowerment programme organised by a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Wunmi Ogunlola, for the people of Ijero Local Government Area.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, commended the former House of Assembly lawmaker for deeming it fit to empower her people to mitigate the effects of astronomical increases in the prices of commodities nationwide.

Despite the challenging economic situation, the governor assured Nigerian citizens that the day of abundance is imminent, given the pragmatic reforms being initiated by President Bola Tinubu to rejuvenate the economy.

His words, “You can all attest to the fact that Hon Wunmi Ogunlola has at various times proven to be a good representative of the people. This she demonstrated during her tenure in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, from 2007 to 2011, where she worked tirelessly to provide the Ijero constituency with the best possible representation.

“The same feat was achieved when she was a member of the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023, representing Ijero/Efon/Ekiti West Federal Constituency.

“I want to place on record that the empowerment programme of today will go into the annals of history as one of the best ever organised by a single individual in the state”.

On the country’s economic situation, Governor Oyebanji said, “The day of joy is imminent. With the gradual pick up of our economy, because of the actions being taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am sure that our days of abundance are on the way.”

Giving a breakdown of the beneficiaries, the celebrant, Hon. Ogunlola, said that a total of 800 students will benefit from textbooks, 200 from cash gifts, and 200 from other materials, including motorcycles, tricycles, refrigerators, sewing machines, grinding machines, wheelchairs, among others.

Ogunlola, a Commissioner on the Board of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), stated that she would continue to foster strong synergy with Governor Oyebanji to mitigate poverty and unemployment in the land through personal philanthropic efforts.

The former Rep noted that the birthday empowerment programme was intended to promote education and the economic survival of people at the grassroots.

“What I did today was devoid of politics. I didn’t pick the beneficiaries based on their political beliefs, I did it with a passion to promote the education of our children, and raise the standards of economic survival of our people”. She said.

