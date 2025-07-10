I’m not interested in APC national chairmanship – Akume

Akume

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, has dismissed a newspaper publication indicating that he is one of the top politicians jostling for the position of the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying he is not interested and therefore not contesting the position with anyone.

“To the best of our knowledge, this statement is nothing but a fabrication meant to distract the SGF from the key responsibilities that have been placed on him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” said Yomi Odinga, his special adviser on media and publicity.

According to Odunuga, “Senator Akume is not jostling with anyone for the post of either the APC National Chairman or any other post in the party”.

He said Akume insists that his main focus is to ensure that he does not in any way betray the intrinsic trust that President Tinubu reposes in him in ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the ruling party and the government is achieved within the targeted time frame.

Odunuga noted that while Senator Akume believes that there are qualified candidates in the North-Central to vie for the National Chairmanship position should the party decide to zone the position to the North-Central geopolitical zone, he is of the opinion that what is paramount to him is to help in fast-tracking national development in line with the government’s Renewed Hope Agenda instead of getting entangled in the politics of who becomes the National Chairman of the party.

He quoted Akume as saying: “I am not in a hurry to abdicate my responsibility and the task that the President of the Federal Republic has placed before me. I am a firm believer in the principle that whatever God plans for you will surely come to pass.So I can’t be in a race that I am not interested in.

“Everything that I have been in life has been given to me by the Almighty God through the instrumentality of people including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“To say that I am one of the prominent politicians gunning for the position of the APC Chairman is completely false because I am in the process of ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President and the government is realised so that Nigerians can enjoy the true dividends of democracy that they crave for. We are working day and night to deliver on these promises under the supervision of the President and we are totally committed to this.”