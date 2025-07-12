I’m not in Nollywood to look pretty but to deliver – Ogechukwu Anasor

…Reveals her major red flags in relationships

By Benjamin Njoku

Actress Ogechukwu Anasor has acknowledged a shift in her career, with producers and directors recognizing her craft beyond her physical appearance. She attributes this growth to her dedication and the impact of some of her movies.

According to her, “The calls are coming in, and the roles are getting deeper and more challenging, which I’m absolutely loving. I think some of my movies have caught the attention of many producers and directors. People are beginning to see that I’m not just here to look pretty, but also, I can deliver emotionally and technically”

Anasor also shared her insights on red flags in relationships, citing inconsistency, isolation tactics, and dishonesty as warning signs. She emphasized the importance of emotional safety and respect in relationships.

“What I consider as a red flag in a relationship is inconsistency. If your words and actions don’t match, that’s a red flag for me. I value emotional safety. If I feel confused more than I feel loved, I’m out of the relationship. Also, anyone who does not respect my dream or try to dim my light, I won’t stand that,” the actress said.

On marriage, Anasor described it as a “beautiful thing” that she won’t rush into. “I believe in growing fully as a woman before committing myself to someone else for life,” she added.

The actress attributes her beauty to peace of mind, stating, “I take care of my skin, but the real glow comes from within.”