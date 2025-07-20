I’m not a womaniser like people think – Actor Timini Egbuson

Popular Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has dismissed claims that he is a womaniser, insisting that the perception does not reflect his reality.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Culture League podcast, which featured comedian Bovi and Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface, the 38-year-old actor revealed that his schedule and current priorities leave no room for such indulgence.

“A lot of people assume that I’m a womaniser. But I’m not,” Egbuson stated. “In the past two, three years, Nollywood has taken over my life in a way that there’s no room, except you will be the most unserious [to womanise].”

He further explained how his demanding work routine makes it nearly impossible to juggle multiple romantic relationships: “I even wonder how some of my friends who womanise, date four or five girls simultaneously, have time to attend to all of them. Because from being on set all day to getting back tired at 11 pm, I will now start chatting a lady? I don’t have the capacity for that. So, I’m not in the street as people may think I am.”

Egbuson, who also disclosed that he has been single for the past two to three years, added that while he is aware of the public misconception about his love life, he is not bothered by it.

He said, “I enjoy the bad boy stereotype.”