Ondo state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kayode Ajulo, SAN,

…Tasks young lawyers, new wigs on diligence, hardwork

The Attorney-General of Ondo state and Commissioner of Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, has called on young lawyers and new wigs to be diligent, truthful and embrace hardwork in their legal practice.

Dr Ajulo, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association Mentorship Committee, during a seminar for young lawyers and new wigs in Abuja, described them as the future of justice of the nation.

According to him , as the chairman of the committee, he is passionately committed to ensuring that they are equipped with the knowledge and insights necessary to not just navigate, but thrive in their legal careers.

He described mentorship as the bridge between knowledge and wisdom, theory and practice and ambition and actualisation.

To him, “It is the guiding light that prevents missteps and accelerates progress. In the legal profession, where tradition, ethics, and precision shape our identity, mentorship is not a luxury, it is a necessity. It helps young lawyers find clarity amidst complexity, courage in the face of challenges, and character amid the clamour. It is the sacred responsibility of the experienced to guide the aspiring. Without mentorship, talent may drift; with it, potential finds purpose and promise turns into legacy.

“I am a living testimony and product of effective, efficient, and very robust mentorship that anyone can pray for in the world. I too began as a young lawyer, with dreams that seemed distant, with questions that had no immediate answers, but with an unshakable belief that I was called to serve justice. I arrived in Abuja many years ago, uncertain of the road ahead. But providence had a greater plan. I found my footing at the Federal Ministry of Justice and, through both visible and invisible mentorship, and one of the is sitting heard with us, the the Honorable Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Godwin Agabi, SAN, CON. I sat at the feet of giants, legal legends whose legacies are etched into the very soul of the Nigerian Bar.

“Men like Chief Frederick Rotimi Alade Williams, SAN, the trailblazing first Nigerian Senior Advocate and one of the founding fathers of the Nigerian legal profession; the late, highly respected Chief James Ajibola Ige, SAN, former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; the revered Aare Afe Babalola, OFR, CON, SAN, an exceptional legal icon; the unassailable Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, a respected figure in legal advocacy and public interest litigation; the ever-brilliant Dr. Tunji Abayomi, a renowned constitutional lawyer and principled human rights advocate; and yes, my mentors are many and more, GOK Ajayi, Gani Fawehinmi, Kanu Agabi, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, JK Gadzama, Femi Falana, Ahmed Raji, Adekola Mistapha, even our own Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the current President of the Nigerian Bar Association, who providentially was a member of NYSC serving the nation at Chile Chigbue & Co, where I did my Law School mandatory externship.

“These are titans whose legacies and shadows still stretch gloriously across our noble profession, guiding us with their brilliance, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to justice. It is from them that I drew strength. And today, it is you who will receive that same strength and inspiration.

“Let it be known that this is no ordinary mentorship programme. This is a renaissance. We are not only raising lawyers, we are forging nation builders, global advocates, and custodians of justice. Before the year runs out, we will take this initiative beyond our borders, starting with Canada, where we are already in discussions with the government to institutionalise international mentorship exchanges.

*We are deeply honoured to have the esteemed Authority Femi Falana, SAN, a towering figure in human rights and advocacy, as our keynote speaker today. His life’s work is a testament to the power of principled lawyering. His wealth of experience and remarkable success in the legal field will undoubtedly enlighten and inspire us all.

“Dear new wigs, do not take this moment lightly. This is your moment. This is your legacy in the making. Embrace every word, every lesson, and every connection. What you do with this opportunity will determine not only your path, but the future of justice in our nation.”