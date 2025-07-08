I’ll love to get married again – Veteran actress Bukky Wright

Veteran Nigerian actress Bukky Wright has opened up about her personal journey, expressing a renewed interest in marriage and a strong desire to return to her acting roots.

In a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, the 58-year-old actress and entrepreneur candidly discussed matters of love, resilience, and reinvention.

She revealed that while she remains open to remarrying, it is not something she feels pressured to pursue.

“On the issue of marriage, I’m still very much interested but that is if God has destined it. It is not a must,” she said.

Wright, known for her compelling performances in both Yoruba and English Nollywood productions, relocated from Nigeria to the United States to raise her two sons. But life in a new country came with emotional and personal challenges.

She reflected on the difficult moments she endured, including the pain of divorce, the burden of loneliness, and the mental toll of adapting to a new environment.

Rather than settle for jobs she felt were beneath her, Wright made a bold decision to pivot professionally.

“I told myself that I will not do dirty or degrading work,” she said. “So I went back to school. I learned IT, auditing, and cybersecurity.”

That decision proved life-changing. She successfully transitioned into a new career in the tech industry, carving out a niche in audit and cybersecurity. Still, she admitted that acting remained close to her heart.

With her children now grown and self-sufficient, Wright says she’s ready to return to Nollywood and embrace the career that first brought her into the spotlight.

“My children are now old enough to take care of themselves, so I can return to acting,” she shared.

Having starred in over 100 films and become a household name with her breakout role in the 1999 classic Saworoide, Bukky Wright’s comeback is set to rekindle her enduring passion for storytelling—on her own terms.

Vanguard News