I’ll keep my vow to God, serve the people – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun says he will not be distracted and will keep his vow to God to serve the people of the state, despite the various challenges facing the country.

Adeleke made this statement during the flag-off ceremony for the dualization of the Ila Township Road on Monday in Ila, Osun.

He assured the public of excellent service and said his administration would not leave any project uncompleted.

“Despite the lingering uncertainties in the nation, I have vowed to my God and the good people of the state that I am committed to serving them.

“My intellect, passion, and strength will be devoted to nothing but the welfare, peace, and security of the people.

“I will never be distracted from my vow to serve. We are determined, and we are pushing ahead with the mega projects,” he said.

The governor stated that the first phase of the dualization, which was 3.5 kilometers long, would be completed within 10 months.

Adeleke also stated that his administration had reconstructed, rehabilitated, and renovated over 175 kilometers of roads across the state.

According to him, several other road dualisation and flyover projects are at various stages of completion.

Similarly, the second phase of the dualisation of the Osogbo-Ikirun-Ila Odo Road, at the Kwara boundary, was also flagged off.

The governor stated that the dualization of the boundary road would be completed within the next 12 months.

Vanguard News