‘I’ll carry your memory with me’ — Buhari’s Daughter Noor Pens Tearful Tribute to Late Father

Noor Buhari, daughter of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has paid a touching tribute to her father following his passing at the age of 82.

The former president died on July 13 in a London clinic, prompting a wave of mourning across the nation.

Among the most heartfelt responses was that of Noor, who shared her grief via an emotional Instagram story on Monday, July 14.

“I’m heartbroken that we won’t get to share the moments and experiences I had planned for us,” she wrote.

“I’ll always carry your memory with me. I pray that you’re granted the highest place in Jannah, and your soul rests in eternal peace Daddy.

Her message comes amid ongoing tributes from across Nigeria, including a three-day prayer session held in Bauchi by an Islamic school, underscoring the depth of public mourning for the late leader.

