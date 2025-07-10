Ijaw leader gives INEC 21-day ultimatum over Ward delineation delay

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI—An Ijaw leader and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain from Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Michael Johnny, has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complete all actions relating to the Supreme Court-ordered ward delineation of the Warri Federal Constituency or face massive protests.

A visibly angry Johnny issued the ultimatum during a press briefing at his Effurun residence yesterday.

He accused INEC of deliberately delaying the process due to threats and campaigns against it by their Itsekiri neighbours.

Johnny said it had become imperative for INEC to conclude the exercise as tension was rising in the area, warning that peace could no longer be guaranteed if the delay continues.

“I have come here to address this press conference to let the world know the implications of the delay by INEC in completing this ward and polling unit delineation ordered by the Supreme Court,” he said.

“This press conference is to warn INEC that time is running out. People are running out of patience waiting for INEC to complete the process for the sake of equity and fairness.

“Failure to do so, the security in the oil-bearing communities cannot be guaranteed by leaders like us who have been trying to ensure that the Supreme Court order to INEC is carried out.”

He cautioned against politicising the issue, saying, “Let it also be known that the ward delineation ordered has nothing to do with Tantita Security’s job, so people shouldn’t use that as blackmail.

“This is the risk that Tompolo is taking for the country, and he needs to be commended, not blackmailed. There are others with similar contracts in the region without results.”

He called on President Bola Tinubu to address the injustice faced by the Urhobo and Ijaw people of Warri Federal Constituency.

“If in 21 days INEC fails to complete this process despite the peaceful disposition we have maintained, we can no longer tolerate it. We shall embark on massive protests that will disrupt oil production so that the world will know we also have the capacity to protest,” he warned.