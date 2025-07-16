Ijako Orile monarch, Oba Mathew Ewedairo, dies at 75

IJAKO ORILE, OGUN — The ancient town of Ijako Orile in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State is in mourning following the passing of its revered traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rev. Mathew Alabi Ewedairo, who joined his ancestors on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at the age of 75.

The news of the monarch’s death was announced in a statement issued by Prince (Amb.) Dr. Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, the Aremo of Ijako Orile, from the Oluolo Ruling House. He described the late king as “a revered custodian of tradition and a devoted spiritual father” whose reign brought unity, peace, and remarkable development to the community.

Oba Ewedairo, who ascended the throne as a monarch deeply rooted in both traditional and spiritual values, was celebrated for his efforts in promoting cultural heritage, religious tolerance, and community development. His leadership style, marked by wisdom, humility, and integrity, endeared him to his subjects both at home and in the diaspora.

“His reign was a beacon of hope and inspiration to all sons and daughters of Ijako Orile,” the statement read. “He left behind an indelible legacy that generations to come will honour and celebrate.”

Born into the Oluolo Ruling House, Oba Ewedairo was also known for his strong Christian faith and pastoral service, which he combined seamlessly with his royal duties. His passing marks the end of an era for the people of Ijako Orile, who are now preparing for a series of traditional rites to honour his memory.

Prince Ewenla, who issued the statement on behalf of the entire Oluolo Ruling House and the people of Ijako Orile, expressed deep sorrow over the loss but called on the community to celebrate the monarch’s impactful life and enduring legacy.

“May the noble soul of our dearly departed Kabiyesi rest in perfect peace among the honoured ancestors,” the message concluded.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days by the royal family.