IHRC hails DSS for release of 12 detainees, calls for reforms

DSS operatives

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Corporation Nigeria has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for releasing 12 detainees, including one person who had been held since 2022.

The release, which included financial compensation and a formal apology, was described as a major step towards improving Nigeria’s human rights record and aligning its security practices with international standards.

In a statement signed by Fidelis Onakpoma, Head of Media and Strategic Communications for IHRC Nigeria, the group said the move was a “commendable stride towards adopting international human rights norms and restoring dignity to the individuals involved.”

The statement noted that this development shows the DSS is becoming more committed to upholding human rights, in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The IHRC also linked the DSS’s actions to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to reform national institutions to promote fairness, justice, and protection of civil liberties.

“This bold act is a significant symbol of accountability and institutional integrity,” the statement read, describing it as a reflection of the government’s wider reform goals.

While commending the DSS, the IHRC also pointed out that more reforms are needed across Nigeria’s security system.

“Arbitrary detention, prolonged incarceration without trial, and lack of access to legal representation remain critical issues,” the organisation said.

The IHRC called on other security agencies; including the Police, Military Intelligence, and Correctional Services, to adopt a shared code of conduct that respects human dignity, the rule of law, and the right to a fair trial.

The statement also urged the DSS and other institutions to set up internal audit systems to prevent abuse of power and ensure transparent channels for public complaints and redress.

“We stand ready to collaborate on human rights education, policy development, and community-based reconciliation where needed,” it added.

The IHRC said this moment should not just be celebrated but serve as the start of a new chapter in building a nation based on justice, equity, and respect for human dignity.

It expressed hope that the DSS’s example would inspire similar reforms across all institutions responsible for maintaining peace and security in Nigeria.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to defending human rights, supporting international justice, and working with both government and civil society to protect vulnerable people.