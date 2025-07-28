IGP urges newly decorated AIGs, CPs to win public trust

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has charged newly decorated Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to prioritize public trust by being approachable, responsive, and respectful in the discharge of their duties.

Egbetokun gave the charge on Friday in Abuja while decorating 12 AIGs and 16 CPs, including AIGs Emmanuel Ade Aina, Eyinnaya Adiogu, Johnson Adenola, and CPs Victor Avwerosuo Evriwodo, Osifo Tony Emefile, Nanna Orji, and Uduak Ita.

He said, “Let your presence inspire confidence. Let your commands be havens of security. Let your leadership be felt not in fear, but in reassurance.”

The IGP emphasized that effective modern policing depends not only on operational efficiency but also on earning the trust of the people. “Promotion must not be viewed merely as recognition of past efforts. It is, more importantly, a call to greater responsibility,” he stated.

Egbetokun noted that the promotions were based on merit, discipline, and leadership capacity. “These elevations were earned. They reflect a renewed commitment by this administration to fairness, transparency, and meritocracy in our internal processes.”

Urging the officers to embody the highest ideals of the Force, he said, “Let your leadership reflect courage, discipline, empathy, and above all, integrity. At a time when our society calls ever louder for justice and accountability, we must be seen to uphold these values with unwavering resolve.”

The IGP reminded the officers that with elevation comes greater scrutiny and expectations, stressing the need for moral authority, administrative competence, and ethical leadership. “Your decisions, your conduct—both in and out of uniform—will be weighed and measured not just within the Force but by the public at large.”

He also tasked the newly promoted officers to embrace innovation, foster inter-agency collaboration, and engage actively with communities. “The success of modern policing rests not only on operational effectiveness but on public trust,” he reiterated.

Egbetokun expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support and commitment to police reform, stating that ongoing investments and strategic initiatives were already yielding results.

He further commended the Police Service Commission for ensuring a transparent and credible promotion process, saying their efforts have helped reinforce public confidence in the Force.

The decoration ceremony marks another milestone in the IGP’s reform-driven agenda for a professional, community-oriented, and trusted Nigeria Police Force.