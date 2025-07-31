Ighodalo’s Campaign Spokesperson resigns from PDP

PDP flags

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Lead Spokesman of the Team Asue Media Organisation (TAMO) Deacon Darlington Okpebholo Ray has officially resigned his membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) claiming that the party has been hijacked by undemocratic forces.

The UK based prominent media expert, who had served in various capacities at both State and National levels, made his resignation known in a letter dated July 17, 2025 and addressed to the PDP Chairman in Ward 5, Esan North East Local Government Area, Edo State.

Okpebholo Ray said; “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with immediate effect.

“Since joining the party in 1998, I have served diligently and in good conscience across various strategic platforms, as Lead Spokesman of the Team Asue Media Organization, Media Committee Member of the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organization (2016), and later, the Godwin Obaseki Campaign Organization (2020).

“I was also honoured to serve as a member of the PDP Youth Mobilization Committee in 2019 and as the National Coordinator of the Think Naija Think Atiku Support Group.

“These roles saw me actively representing our candidates and party at different fora, campaign platforms, in newspapers, and on national television stations, even as a diaspora member committed to Nigeria’s democratic future.

“Throughout these assignments, I remained committed to the founding values of inclusion, internal democracy, and collective advancement that once defined the PDP.

“Sadly, the soul of the party has been surrendered to undemocratic forces and personal interests, suffocating the hopes of young Nigerians who once saw the PDP as a beacon of national redemption.

“As such, I find it morally and politically necessary to withdraw my membership and step away from a system that no longer reflects the aspirations of its people.

“I remain grateful to the PDP for the opportunities it afforded me to serve, lead, and grow, and I deeply cherish the relationships built over the years.

“I now turn to new possibilities, with firm belief that Nigeria deserves better”.