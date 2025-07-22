…Extend ultimatum to Tinubu by two months

…Call for power shift to South in 2027

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – The All Igbo Youth Forum (AIYF) has stated that the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains a significant concern ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group says its support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would depend on steps taken by the Federal Government on the matter.

Speaking at a press conference in Umuahia on Tuesday, AIYF National President, Chief Chinedum Obilor, announced an extension of their earlier ultimatum to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by two months, calling for dialogue or further action.

Obilor said Kanu’s continued detention had become a major issue in the South East, and urged the President to consider appeals made over the years by various elder statesmen for his release.

He noted that while some other individuals involved in self-determination movements have regained freedom, the South East continues to await similar action on Kanu.

“We appreciate the efforts made in the past for the release of some of our daughters and sons, and we believe that granting freedom to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would further promote peace in the region,” Obilor said.

He explained that plans for a mass march had been suspended following an appeal by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who requested more time to engage with the President on the matter.

Obilor urged the Federal Government to focus more on the concerns of youths, warning that without addressing grassroots sentiments, political efforts in the region may face challenges.

On the political future of Nigeria, AIYF insisted that equity demands a rotation of power to the South in 2027. The group said it expects any political coalition or party seeking support in the region to consider zoning and regional balance.

“We believe the South should be allowed to complete its tenure before any power shift,” Obilor said.

The group also called for greater inclusiveness in federal appointments and national governance, expressing concern over perceived underrepresentation of the South East.

He appealed to the President to directly engage with youth leaders and civil society, noting that broader dialogue could foster unity and trust.

“We want to be heard. The aspirations of young people across the country should be taken seriously if our democracy is to be strengthened,” he said.

This version removes:

Unverified accusations (e.g., “trumped-up charges,” “sabotage”).

Statements that could be interpreted as inflammatory or inciting.

Accusations of deceit or bad faith against individuals.

Let me know if you’d like this adapted into a shorter bulletin or turned into a press release.