Igbo group raises alarm over renewed attacks in South-East

…Demands Justice for US Returnee Killed in Imo

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — A diaspora-based organisation, Concerned Citizens of Igbo Nation in Diaspora (CCIND), has expressed deep concern over the resurgence of attacks by suspected armed groups in various communities across the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday titled “Insecurity in the South East of Nigeria: Open Letter to Ndigbo”, the group described the recent spate of violence as alarming and unacceptable, calling for urgent government intervention.

CCIND specifically demanded justice for a United States-based returnee who was reportedly killed in Owerri, Imo State in June, while his wife was abducted.

Signed by the group’s spokesperson, Emeka Livingstone, the statement condemned the increasing incidents of violent attacks in communities across Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, and Abia states, calling on security agencies to improve their response and bring perpetrators to justice.

“In recent weeks, the security situation in the South-East has deteriorated, leading to significant loss of lives and property,” the statement said. “From Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State to Eha-Amufu in Enugu and Umuahia-Akara Road in Abia State, these incidents raise serious concern.”

According to the group, in Agwa, heavily armed attackers reportedly invaded multiple communities on June 1, killing several residents, including a pregnant woman. In Umuoguma, Owerri West, the US returnee was allegedly murdered, and his wife abducted.

In Enugu, two separate attacks were reported in the space of one week, including a June 9 incident in Mgbuji autonomous community, Eha-Amufu, and a June 12 kidnapping of passengers in a vehicle along Umuahia-Akara Road in Abia State.

CCIND decried the lack of accountability and questioned why such attacks often go unpunished.

The group also linked the rise in insecurity to the period following the arrest and extradition of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya in 2021, describing the current situation as the worst the region has faced in years.

It further criticised political leaders from the South-East for what it termed a lack of decisive action in addressing the growing security challenges.

“Most of our elected leaders have remained silent or offered only lip service, while insecurity continues to affect the daily lives of the people,” the statement noted.

While condemning all forms of violence, CCIND called for community-based security initiatives, such as local vigilante groups and hunters’ associations, to complement state efforts in protecting rural areas.

“The time has come for communities to take proactive steps within the law to safeguard their people,” the group said. “We call on Igbo youth to be vigilant and play a role in preserving peace and stability in our homeland.”

CCIND concluded by urging the Federal Government, security agencies, and South-East leaders to treat the security crisis as a matter of urgent national importance and act decisively to restore calm in the region.