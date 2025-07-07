Igbo-Eze North chairman hails Mbah on launch of Enugu Airline

By Alumona Ukwueze

The Executive Chairman of Igbo Eze North Local Government Area, Hon. Michael Uche Ogalla, has congratulated the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on the official launch of Enugu Airline, describing it as a bold and transformative move for the state’s economic and infrastructural advancement.

In a goodwill message issued on behalf of the government and people of Igbo Eze North, on Monday, Hon. Ogalla commended Governor Mbah’s vision and commitment to positioning Enugu State as a hub for commerce, connectivity, and innovation.

He noted that the acquisition of Embraer 170 aircraft and the unveiling of the state-owned airline marked a significant milestone that would boost investment, job creation, tourism, and international access.

Hon. Ogalla highlighted other key achievements of Governor Mbah’s administration, including the ongoing construction of 141 urban roads across the state, the Ninth Mile water project, the establishment of 260 Smart Green Schools with solar-powered, internet-enabled classrooms, and the Digital Innovation Complex.

He also praised the state government’s rollout of broadband to over 200 public institutions and its efforts to expand affordable housing and sports infrastructure.

He described the airline launch as “not just an aviation breakthrough but a symbol of progress, hope, and the audacity of visionary leadership,” affirming the support of Igbo Eze North for the governor’s developmental agenda.

“Your Excellency, may your tenure continue to soar as high as our new airline,” the statement concluded.