Ifa council to sue Ogun govt, late Awujale’s family for violating traditional burial rites

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona

By Adeola Badru

The International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR), has announced its intention to sue the Ogun State Government and the family of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, for violating established legal and traditional rites concerning the burial of a traditional ruler in the state.

Oba Adetona, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91, was interred according to Islamic rites.

The ICIR expressed its determination to address what it described as an anomaly and a departure from the traditional practices of the Yoruba people regarding the final respects and rites owed to a deceased king.

The council made this known on Saturday during a press conference addressed by its President, Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode and the legal representative, Barrister Ifasola Opeodu.

In his remarks, Fakayode referenced a prior judicial ruling that affirmed the necessity of adhering to Yoruba customs and traditions for the burial of traditional rulers, as opposed to following foreign religious practices such as Islam and Christianity.

He commended the Osugbo Confraternity, which is responsible for performing the final rites for the Awujale, for their peaceful conduct despite being barred from fulfilling their traditional duties.

Fakayode stated, “The action of the State, by enforcing Islamic burial rites for Oba Adetona, contravened Part 8, Section 55, Sub-section II of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law.”

“Following the recent controversy surrounding the burial rites of Oba Awujale of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, we at the ICIR commend the Osugbo Confraternity for their exemplary restraint and patience in the face of adversity. That is, in fact, a virtue that aligns with the noble teachings of Òrúnmìlà.”

“This poignant moment reminds us that the gentleness of a lion is not a sign of weakness, but rather a testament to its wisdom and strength, as embodied in the proverb ‘Yíyọ́ ẹkùn; tojo kọ́’.”

Fakayode emphasised the significance of adhering to traditional laws and customs, asserting, “Any actions contrary to this judgment and the laws of the land would be a disregard for the customs and traditions that have been the cornerstone of our heritage.”

“The burial was not in consonance with the law of the state, and it is obvious that the burial arrangement contravened Part 8, Section 55, Sub-section II of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law.”

He stressed that the issue extended beyond mere burial rites, representing a challenge to the very fabric of Yoruba customs.

“The actions taken at the event were part of a larger agenda to erode the cultural practices that have defined us for generations.”

“We urge the sons and daughters of Ijebu-Ode and the entire Yoruba race to recognise that the institution of Obaship is not only a sacred tradition but also a choice that demands respect for our cultural heritage.”

“We condemn the disrespect shown to the Osugbo Confraternity during the event by the family of the late Oba, government officials, and the security agencies concerned. Furthermore, to prevent such occurrences in the future, we will take necessary legal actions.”

On his part, Barrister Opeodu, the legal representative of ICIR, echoed the sentiments, stating that the actions of the late monarch’s family, the Ogun State Government, and various law enforcement agencies posed a threat to democracy and infringe upon the fundamental rights of traditional believers.

“In consonance, the actions of these parties constitute a threat to the growth of democracy and an infringement on the fundamental rights of traditional believers to their own beliefs.”

“This is an aberration to the extant law regarding the installation and burial of Obas and Chiefs, leading to a state of anarchy.”

He criticised the Islamic clergies, led by the Chief Imam of Ijebu-Ode, for violating local laws, asserting that their actions reflect a lawless character inherent in their practices.

“The traditional institution, being a lawful entity, is guided by law, unlike the Islamic religion. The traditionalists will take appropriate legal action to seek remedy,” he affirmed.