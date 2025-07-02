If you survive working with me, you can survive anywhere – Wike

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, spoke of his strict work ethic, saying anyone who could survive working with him can work anywhere.

Wike made this known at the commissioning of the dualised and upgraded 16-kilometre Ushafa-War College-Army checkpoint road and other ancillary roads in the Bwari Area Council.

He said; “When we came on board, I looked at the road, they said I should re-submit it to the Bureau for Public Procurement, BPP. I said, Who is this contractor? They said, Abdul Val. Say, Abdul Val again? In the construction, I have never had of any Abdul Val. I have been very careful when it concerns road work, because I know the road network or road infrastructure is key to opening up areas and for investors to come in. So, I was not comfortable when I saw that it was a local contractor.

“I said, 16.4 kilometres? So, I said, let me see that contractor. He came. I said, you? So, I called my Chief of Staff. Go and find out where his company is. Check the equipment they have, because obviously, with my experience, I don’t want this portfolio of contractors. So, my chief of staff and the team went to his site and came back and said, Sir, there is some equipment. I said, Look, I am still not convinced. Show me the picture, they showed me. I said, Are you sure that people didn’t go there and snap some areas and put it? I said, I am not convinced. I had to go myself to the site and I saw some equipment. I said, okay. First of all, the administration has always said we must encourage local content. We must encourage local contractors. We must build our own. So, I came here. I saw the place.

“I have had them for 15 months, and I have never visited a project like this. I have been here like 15 times, on Sundays, Saturdays. I would call this contractor on the phone. I am here. What is happening? Are you sure that this job will be completed? For Mr President to inaugurate for his second year in office. He says, sir, I cannot assure you. I said, Oka,y my brother. You know me. I am a troublesome person too.

“If you don’t finish this job, because I have already told Mr President that he was going to inaugurate this. So, if it is not completed, there would be a problem. You know, working with me is not an easy thing.

“For anybody to survive working with me, you know you will work anywhere and survive. Mr President, the Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department STDD, I pity him. A young boy, I am sure now, he is now well equipped. I have never allowed him to sleep one day. Never. And I said, you cannot be nominated to hold a position like this, it is not to come and chop.He must work. So, he must make sacrifices.

“He is a young man. He must show that he has that capacity, so that those who recommended you will not be disappointed. Mr President, I can tell you today, this young man has not disappointed anybody.

“Sir, I hardly talk about people. When you see me say somebody is doing well, sir, the person is doing well. There are people who you give position, they think that it is just for publicity.

“There are people who you give position, they take it as an opportunity for them to express themselves that they have the capacity to work. It is not, ‘I am a coordinator, I am a mandate secretary’, for the purposes of that. No.

“I gave him problems. I don’t know whether he has a wife. If he has, I am pitying the wife because the man would not be happy to say, I am in trouble and the wife says, what kind of work are you doing? So if he has a wife, I want to apologise to the wife that I gave your husband so much trouble, so much sleepless night, but it is a good one”, he stated

Commissioning the road on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, the vice president, Kashim Shettima said for too long, the journey between Ushafa and the War College-Army checkpoint has been a test of endurance.

“Every commuter, every trader, every student, and every health worker who has traveled this road has borne the burden of delay and difficulties. That story changes today. With this project, we have transformed a path of frustration into a corridor of opportunity.

“These dualized and upgraded roads will not only ease traffic congestion but also breathe new life into economic activities, improve access to education and healthcare, and uplift the overall quality of life for the good people of Ushafa, Bwari, and the neighboring communities”, he stated.