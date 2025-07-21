Idumonza Isidahomhen emerges SDP candidate for Edo Central senatorial bye-election

Edo State — Hon. Idumonza Isidahomhen, a seasoned media practitioner and prominent voice in Edo politics, has emerged as the flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the upcoming Edo Central Senatorial District bye-election.

The party’s primary election, held under strict security supervision by personnel from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS), saw Hon. Isidahomhen clinch 100% of the total votes cast, making him the unanimous choice of the party.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, Mr. Iyamu Collins, declared: “Having satisfied all requirements of the Electoral Act and secured the highest number of votes cast, Hon. Idumonza Isidahomhen is hereby declared the duly elected candidate of the Social Democratic Party for the Edo Central Senatorial District bye-election scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2025.”

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Isidahomhen expressed deep gratitude to SDP delegates and stakeholders for entrusting him with the mandate to contest the senatorial seat. He appealed to the people of Esanland, both at home and in the diaspora, to unite behind his candidacy and support the SDP’s vision for economic rejuvenation and purposeful representation.

“This is the dawn of a new era in Senate legislative representation for Esanland,” he declared. “It is my resolve to pursue the best interests of Esanland and promote the welfare and happiness of our people in every way possible, through the grace of Almighty God.”

He further pledged to deliver impactful and legacy-driven projects that would benefit both the current generation and those to come.

As the August 16 bye-election approaches, Hon. Isidahomhen’s emergence sets the stage for what promises to be a keenly contested race, with the SDP positioning itself as a viable alternative in the political landscape of Edo Central.