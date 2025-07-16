IDFP mourns Buhari as unifier, anti-graft icon

Late Muhammadu Buhari

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a unifying leader and a steadfast icon in the fight against corruption.

Buhari, aged 82, died recently in a London clinic after a prolonged illness. His remains were repatriated to Nigeria on 15 July and received by President Bola Tinubu at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.

In a statement co-signed by Rev. Abainitus Akila Hamman and Dr Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu, Co-Chairs of the IDFP, the Forum praised Buhari’s unwavering dedication to national service and his efforts to promote peace, justice, and unity across religious and ethnic divides.

“With heartfelt sorrow, the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) mourns the passing of Former President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR). We pray that the Almighty grants him eternal peace and comforts his family, loved ones, and the nation during this period of grief,” the statement read.

The IDFP described Buhari’s anti-corruption stance as a cornerstone of his leadership, both during his time as military Head of State (1983–1985) and as a democratically elected President (2015–2023).

The Forum further noted that Buhari’s legacy lies in his relentless pursuit of national cohesion and institutional integrity in governance.

“As a leader who served Nigeria with dedication, may his life and legacy continue to inspire us to build a nation rooted in peace, justice, and unity,” the Forum stated.

Above all, the IDFP offered prayers for Buhari’s spiritual journey: “May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest level in Jannatul Firdaus.”