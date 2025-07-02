I’d rather quit politics than join APC — PDP chieftain Adedipe Ewenla

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Southwest, Prince Ambassador (Dr.) Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, has declared that he would rather resign from active politics than defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he described as a “political cult” and “an instrument of national regression.”

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, Ewenla, who serves as the PDP Southwest Ex-Officio, criticized what he termed the erosion of internal democracy within the APC and its alleged transformation into a one-man enterprise controlled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I would rather bow out of active politics with my integrity intact than compromise my principles by joining the All Progressives Congress,” he stated. “The APC is no longer a political party in the democratic sense. It has become a personal political empire, devoid of fairness, inclusion, and ideology.”

He accused the ruling party of imposing candidates without regard for local representation, particularly in Lagos, where, according to him, candidates from Lagos Island are frequently foisted on constituencies on the Mainland.

“This is not democracy; it is political slavery,” Ewenla said. “It is not governance; it is imposition. It is not progress; it is regression.”

Taking aim at recent PDP defectors and those urging him to switch allegiance, Ewenla questioned the rationale behind such advice.

“Are you asking me to join you in hardship, hunger, and shame? Politics is not a secret cult. If you truly believe in democratic values, ask yourself: is the APC still a party built on ideology, or a gathering of opportunists?” he asked.

He also delivered a scathing critique of the APC’s performance at the federal level, blaming the party for Nigeria’s worsening economic and security challenges. Citing recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Ewenla noted that over 133 million Nigerians are now multi-dimensionally poor, while inflation surged to 33.95% as of May 2025.

“Under APC’s governance, Nigeria has become a nation in crisis. Our economy is bleeding, food prices are at record highs, and unemployment is deepening, particularly among the youth,” he said.

On national security, Ewenla lamented Nigeria’s ranking among the most insecure countries in Africa, citing increased incidents of terrorism, kidnapping, and communal violence.

“Even basic healthcare has collapsed. Our hospitals are underfunded, our roads are death traps, and our medical professionals are emigrating in large numbers,” he said.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the PDP, Ewenla described it as a party that, despite its flaws, still upholds democratic values and prioritizes the welfare of Nigerians.

“I will never join a party that has betrayed the Nigerian people, destroyed our economy, and trampled on democratic values,” he concluded. “Let it be known: I, Prince Ambassador (Dr.) Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, will NEVER join the APC.”