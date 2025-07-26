ICIT solutions urges investment in AI for N small businesses to stay globally competitive

ICIT Solutions, a Microsoft Partner and leading technology enabler, has issued a strong call for increased investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate the transformation of Nigeria’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). With the global economy shifting rapidly toward AI integration, ICIT believes empowering local businesses with intelligent tools is critical to boosting productivity, enhancing competitiveness, and securing long-term economic growth in Africa’s largest economy.

According to the World Bank, MSMEs in Nigeria contribute over 48% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), yet approximately 90% still operate without access to essential digital tools. In a fast-evolving AI-driven landscape, ICIT warns that neglecting automation could widen the productivity gap and leave Nigerian businesses at a competitive disadvantage.

Speaking recently on Arise News’ NewsDay programme, Kamar Oyenuga, CEO of ICIT Solutions, stressed that digital transformation is no longer optional but essential for survival in today’s global marketplace.

“Our businesses are competing against the global market. If our small businesses aren’t leveraging AI and automation, the rest of the world is—and they’ll be eating our lunch,” Oyenuga stated. “These tools aren’t just for the big players anymore. With the right support, MSMEs can now access the same intelligent solutions like Odoo to automate repetitive tasks, free up time, and focus on innovation.”

ICIT Solutions is actively deploying affordable and scalable AI tools for small businesses across Nigeria. From automating customer service and inventory systems to leveraging predictive analytics and workflow optimization, ICIT enables even the smallest ventures to operate with the efficiency and agility of multinational corporations—at a fraction of the cost.

“We’ve helped clients automate operations for as little as ₦20,000 per month—the cost of a single employee—but with 24/7 performance and zero downtime,” Oyenuga noted. “The real challenge isn’t the cost; it’s the mindset. Digital literacy must be central to Nigeria’s upskilling agenda, and AI should be embedded into every entrepreneur’s growth plan.”

Beyond the private sector, ICIT is also advocating AI adoption within government operations to improve public service delivery, decision-making, and fiscal management. Oyenuga highlighted how AI-powered tools such as predictive analytics can help public agencies reduce inefficiencies, enhance planning, and eliminate bureaucratic delays to fast-track development goals.

With AI expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 (PwC), Nigeria stands at a defining moment. Prioritising AI investment for MSMEs is no longer a futuristic ambition—it is an urgent economic imperative.