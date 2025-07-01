Ibadan Poly students protest renaming varsity after Olunloyo

Students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, staged a protest over the renaming of the institution to Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced the renaming in his brief remarks at the interdenominational commendation service for the late former governor Olunloyo held at the Obafemi Awolowo stadium in Ibadan, the state capital.

Makinde said, “The institution will now be known as Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan.”

Olunloyo died at age 89. He was the first Ibadan person to serve as the governor of old Oyo State.

The protesting students blocked both the entrance gates of the institution and Sango-Eleyele Road, leaving commuters plying the road stranded.

The renaming, which has sparked widespread concern among students, alumni and other stakeholders, is viewed as a threat to the school’s legacy and reputation.

In a letter addressed to the House of Assembly on Monday, and signed by the Students Union Government President, Oladipupo Olamide, and General Secretary, Azeez Tolase, the union described the move as potentially damaging to the identity of the institution.

The letter read, “We, the Students’ Union Government of The Polytechnic Ibadan, humbly appeal to your esteemed House to reconsider the matter of the Governor’s recent pronouncement to rename our esteemed institution.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential consequences of this decision on the heritage, history, and image of our beloved school (The Polytechnic, Ibadan).”

The union argued that the school’s name has become synonymous with academic excellence over the past five decades and warned that a change could disrupt its identity.

“The Polytechnic, Ibadan has a rich legacy spanning over 50 years, and its name is synonymous with excellence in education.

“Renaming it would erase its identity and legacy, affecting not only the current students and staff but also the alumni and the entire community,” the letter read.

Listing reasons for their resistance, the students cited the preservation of institutional history, protection of identity, and potential backlash from alumni.