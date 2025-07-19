I have built an online business that pays me in my sleep – Eva Alordiah

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular rapper, digital strategist, and writer Eva Alordiah has opened up about her powerful transformation from a struggling artist to a thriving online entrepreneur. Taking to her Instagram page earlier this week, the multi-talented creative shared her journey of healing, reinvention, and financial empowerment.

Known for her raw lyricism and bold style, Alordiah revealed that walking away from the pressures of fame and the traditional entertainment grind led her to a more fulfilling life and career.

“One of the most liberating things I ever did? I stopped chasing the world’s timeline,” she wrote in the emotional post.

“I started creating my own. I unplugged from hustle culture. Stopped selling my time. Stopped begging to be seen. And entered a new dimension where my presence and essence became my product.”

Recalling the darker days of her career, Eva shared that despite having fame, she was emotionally and mentally drained.

“I used to be a burnt-out, broken artist. Famous face. Empty fridge,” she said.

“I was drowning in depression, waiting for the ‘industry’ to save me. But the deeper I waited for the world to pick me, the more I broke apart within myself.”

The turning point, she explained, came from refusing to compromise the integrity of her artistry. Taking a bold step back from the spotlight, she began to rebuild this time on her own terms.

“I was not willing to compromise the essence of my art. So I walked away. From the stage. From the grind. From the wait,” she wrote.

“I turned to the internet. Taught myself how to grow engaged social media communities and get paid for my knowledge.”

Harnessing the power of digital entrepreneurship, Alordiah began to package her experiences, creativity, and expertise into digital products giving rise to a business model that now works for her, even in her sleep.

“I productized myself and turned my wisdom into digital products: eBooks, courses, coaching templates,” she explained.

“Today, I have built an online business that now pays me in my sleep.”