I don’t regret asking Obi for prior notice before visiting Edo – Okpebholo

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo said he has no regret asking former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra to notify him before visiting the state.

Okpebholo made the clarification on Tuesday in Benin at the official inauguration of the new Edo Line, a transport company owned by the state government.

According to him, the directive to Obi was a piece of advice and should not be misinterpreted or taken out of context as a threat.

He disclosed that his own failure to heed such advice from the Commissioner of Police in 2024 led to the death of his police orderly.

“Because of the rain, I won’t say much. Even when I said just one word, people were already crying.

“What I said was a simple advice. I told him not to visit Edo without informing me. As chief security officer, it’s a basic protocol.

“If asking him to notify me is considered a crime, so be it. I have no regrets.

“Let me not dwell on irrelevant matters. This is not important. To the people of Edo, our message and intention have already been made clear.

“I don’t understand their pain. Is it because I said they don’t have ‘shishi’? Didn’t they say they don’t have ‘shishi’?” Okpebholo asked.

He recalled being similarly advised by the commissioner of police in 2024, when he arrived Benin Airport, under former governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration.

“The commissioner saw me and asked me to remain at the airport. I ignored him. At the gate, my police orderly was shot dead.

“Inspector Akor Onu was killed before my very eyes. That painful experience still guides how I view security warnings and protocols to this very day.”

“I’ve seen security reports. I’ve advised Obi. If he listens, good. If not, it’s his choice. It doesn’t concern me,” he added.

Okpebholo, however, attributed the launch of the new Edo Line to the state’s improved federal allocation, which he said made the project possible.

He also credited the success to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying that without a father like him, the dream of reviving Edo line would never have been possible.

“This dream could never come true without a father like the President. He truly cares about Edo and the entire South-South region.

“In Edo, we must always thank the President. He has shown genuine love, funding us, monitoring us, and helping transform our vision into visible reality.

“President Tinubu brought practical governance to Edo. His Renewed Hope Agenda is transforming the country,” he stated.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Edo for voting for him, saying that their support was a clear sign that progress was truly underway.

“What we’re witnessing today is a dream fulfilled. The people of Edo have been in the wilderness for years. Now, change has finally arrived,” he added.

Also speaking, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, guest of honour at the event, supported Governor Okpebholo’s stance on security protocols for high-profile Nigerians.

Wike emphasised that high-profile Nigerians, including Peter Obi, must inform a state governor before visiting to ensure that adequate security measures were provided for their safety.

He explained that when Peter Obi visited him in Rivers during his tenure, Obi secured official clearance beforehand, respecting security protocols and standard procedures accordingly.

Wike expressed surprise that Obi failed to follow similar protocols when he visited Edo, questioning why such a crucial step was skipped.

“I thank God for Edo people for standing firm during Monday Okpebholo’s election. As far as I’m concerned, the governor is focused and prepared.”

” I do not identify with failure. I identify with people who mean well for their people.

“You have also resolved the problem of students, women, and men travelling.

“You have actually shown your support for our President in practical terms by your performance,” he said.

According to him, your performance will give you the confidence to always come home even after your tenure as governor. (NAN)