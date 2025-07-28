Home » News » I didn’t want to watch WAFCON final because of BP  — Tinubu
News

July 28, 2025

I didn’t want to watch WAFCON final because of BP  — Tinubu

I didn’t want to watch WAFCON final because of BP  — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said he didn’t want to watch the WAFCON final because he didn’t want to have high blood pressure.

The President said this when he received Super Falcons at the Villa on Monday.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.