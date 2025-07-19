I didn’t want to be an actress – Moji Afolayan

By Ayo Onikoyi

An actress, Moji Olaiya daughter of the legendary actor Adeyemi ‘Adeluv’ Afolayan has opened up on the source of her beauty. In an interview with Oyinmomo TV, the beautiful role interpreter when asked about her beauty said: “Don’t you know my father? Josiah Adeyemi Afolayan? That’s where the beauty came from. It’s from God, not man”.

Afolayan also shared that her original dream wasn’t to become an actress at all.

“As a child, I loved watching television. I admired veteran broadcasters like Rasaq Lawal and Tokunbo Ajayi. I once dreamt of being a broadcaster, not an actress. See how God made the dream come true, just not the way I expected. I didn’t want to be an actress, but I ended up on television in another capacity.”

She credited her late father’s legacy for paving the way for her and her siblings in the entertainment industry.

“The name of my late father, Adeyemi ‘Adeluv’ Afolayan, opens doors for us, his children, in every way.Everyone who watched his movies back then knows he was a good man. His name paved the way for us.”

On whether she and her siblings have plans to produce a film in honor of their father, Moji responded with patience and faith.

“You might have that thought, but God’s plan may be far from it. When it’s time, with God, we will do it.”

Speaking on her marriage, Moji who is married to popular actor, Ojopagogo said she never intended to marry within the theatre world despite being born into it.

“I had no intention of marrying anyone in the theatre world. I was born into this industry, so I understand how things work.Look where I ended up today! How did he win me over? I cannot explain. Only God knows what pleases him.”

She also added that marrying him wasn’t a decision taken lightly.

“We started looking at each other and I was firm. I told him, ‘I won’t marry a theatre practitioner.’ We had concrete discussions and agreements before I agreed to marry him.”