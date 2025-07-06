I decided to be so good nobody could question my craft — Niniola

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian Afro-House sensation, Niniola recently sat down with VJ Adams on the show Off The Top for an intimate interview, where she openly shared the challenges and inspirations that have shaped her music career.

Reflecting on the early days of her journey, Niniola emphasized the importance of self-belief and support from loved ones. She said: “First of all, I would say respect for myself, believe in myself, believe in God, also my family and friends because they told me constantly that I was good, so it stuck. So when I get the nos, I didn’t give up. I cried, it hurt me. I decided that I would be so good that nobody will be able to question my craft.”

Her determination led her to join a live band, where she honed her performance skills and learned how to captivate a live audience. This experience, she explained, was pivotal in her growth as an artist.

Niniola also expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities that have allowed her to discover and rediscover herself along the way.

“I am grateful to God, grateful to everyone that has given me an opportunity, to discover myself and rediscover myself.”

On a more personal note, Niniola opened up about her childhood and the cherished memories of her late father.

“I miss my father, I was his favourite. I miss that time, the innocence, not playing bills and my family.”