I commend you for leaving ‘sinking ship,’ Gov. Abiodun tells Akinlade, other defectors

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), who is also a deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade on Wednesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Former chairman of the PDP in the state, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele, a member representing Abeokuta South State Constituency 1 on the platform of the opposition party, Hon. Luqmon Atobatele, a former member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Idowu Olowofuja, a former chairman of the Ogun State Local Government Service Commission, Hon. Rotimi Rahaman; Dr. Mojeed Ekelojumati and thousands of their supporters also defected.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, while welcoming the defectors, assured them that they have been fully accepted back into the fold of the party.

“I want to assure you that we will accord you the rights, privileges, and respect that indeed you deserve,” he said.

Governor Abiodun also described the PDP as an empty shell as it has been experiencing gales of defection nationwide, noting that he was happy that Hon. Akinlade and others have left the sinking ship to join the progressive team of the APC.

The governor urged members of the APC from the 236 wards and the state working committee to accept and collaborate with the new members.

“Today, our brothers have come back home, and we are happy and rejoicing in it. We are happy to receive them back into the fold.

“The chairman of the party, a former House of Representatives member, former governorship candidate who came second in an election where I contested, former deputy governorship candidate, a serving member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, and Deputy Minority member Leader, a former council chairman, former commissioner, former ALGON chairman—the list is endless. We are all here today happily receiving them.

“Hon. Akinlade said something: he said they didn’t just come here to declare today; they have gone to their various wards, they declared at their respective wards, they have joined from bottom-up, not from top-down because they are seasoned politicians,” he said.

In his remarks, Hon. Akinlade, noted that they are fully back into the fold of the party to contribute their quota towards the development of the state and the country.

Akinlade added that their movement has not left anyone behind on their way to join the progressives in the state, acknowledging Governor Abiodun for accepting them and for also treating them with dignity.

“All I can say is to say thank you to our leader, to our amiable governor. What I have seen in the last couple of months is the dignity with which he received us; it takes only great men to be gracious in victory.

“Today, we are not decamping; this is a movement. We have moved en masse back home; we have left nobody behind because we believe in the leadership of our governor and the leadership of our party, both at the state and national levels.

“We are here to support you, Your Excellency. We are here to support the party; we are here to commit our loyalty to you and the party. We are here to work with you, Your Excellency,” he said.

Also, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele noted that their coming will bring positive results to the ruling party in the state.

The former state PDP chairman added that they have thought through their decision to join the APC after seeing the great works of Governor Abiodun in the state and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the country.

“We, the responsible members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied People’s Movement (APM), are progressively moving en masse into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“What we are doing here today is a testimony; it is also history. I want to re-echo it: the most responsible PDP members of Ogun State from the 236 wards have moved en masse,” he said.

Hon. Luqmon Atobatele commended Governor Abiodun for his leadership style, which he said recognizes everyone as a team.

“If you don’t know Governor Dapo Abiodun very well, try and get to know him; as an Honourable member, what he has done for each member, no governor has ever done that before in the history of the state.

“Presently, I have done 88 surgeries free of charge for our people in my constituency.

“Around February, 40 medical doctors came from the United States of America. I wrote just a letter to Governor Dapo Abiodun; he gave me 40 rooms in a hotel, he provided vehicles and security.

“He is one of a kind who will do such for an Honourable member from another party; he has done very well for us in the Ogun State House of Assembly,” he said.