I am ready to put Benin City on the global map – Phenom Derriq

By Nwafor Sunday

Rising artist Phenom Derriq has revealed that he is ready to put his hometown of Benin City on the global creative map.

In a statement issued by his media team, Derriq noted that for him it is not just about making music for entertainment.

He noted that he’s focused on building a legacy rooted in culture, resilience, and pride.

The Lagos-based Afro-soul and Afrobeats singer also noted that he has his eyes set on something bigger than streaming numbers, saying: “Putting my hometown of Benin City on the global creative map is my dream.”

A native of Edo State, Derriq’s musical journey began as a child organizing school parties just for the chance to perform. Since then, he’s gone from studio assistant to full-fledged artist, releasing impactful tracks like “Position,” “Vibration,” and “Confidence.”

His sound, described as smooth, calm, and party-ready, reflects the duality of his personality: laid-back yet determined, quiet but powerful.

Derriq is more than just a promising name on Nigeria’s growing music roster; he’s a symbol of the next generation of artists who blend regional identity with global appeal using his distinctive voice, a strong sense of direction, and his signature slang “Yehboo! Yezaiii!” making waves among fans, Derriq is proving that cultural authenticity still cuts through the noise.

His next single, “Omo n’ Ogie,” is a tribute to his heritage and a signal that he’s just getting started.

In his message to his fans, the rising star said: “Keep your eyes on me, I’m not just singing for the moment. I’m singing for a movement.”