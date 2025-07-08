HURIWA demands enforcement of court judgments on Osun LG crisis

…Warns Finance Minister Against Funding Illegal Occupants

By Emma Elebeke

ABUJA — The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mandate the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to enforce court judgments declaring the continued occupation of Osun State local government secretariats by sacked APC officials illegal.

At a press briefing in Abuja after submitting formal petitions to the Office of the Attorney General, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, decried what he described as “blatant disregard for judicial authority and the rule of law.”

HURIWA clarified that the Court of Appeal ruling on February 10, 2025, which dismissed the PDP’s suit, did not reinstate the dismissed officials but was based solely on procedural grounds. Prior to this, a Federal High Court ruling on November 30, 2022, had nullified the controversial APC-led local government elections—a judgment that was upheld when the APC’s appeal was dismissed on June 13, 2025.

Despite these legal outcomes—and even after the February 22, 2025 local government elections—the ousted officials have reportedly refused to vacate their positions.

HURIWA’s Demands

HURIWA issued the following demands:

That the Attorney General of the Federation enforce all binding court judgments related to the matter.

That security agencies immediately remove the illegally occupying officials from Osun LG secretariats.

That the Federal Government officially recognize the duly elected PDP chairmen and councillors from the February 2025 elections.

Additionally, HURIWA staged a peaceful protest at the Federal Ministry of Finance, urging the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to immediately stop allocating funds to the sacked APC officials.

“Continued funding of these illegal occupants is a gross breach of public trust and a misappropriation of public resources,” Onwubiko stated.

He warned that such actions not only violate multiple court rulings but also threaten the foundations of Nigeria’s democracy by encouraging impunity and lawlessness.

HURIWA also urged the Finance Minister to work in coordination with the Attorney General to ensure full implementation of the court’s decisions. The association emphasized that only those elected through lawful and democratic means should receive federal allocations.

“We demand that the Federal Government give full financial backing to the PDP chairmen and councillors elected on February 22, 2025,” Onwubiko added.

“Any further allocation to the dismissed APC officials would constitute a direct violation of the rule of law.”

HURIWA concluded by calling on all Nigerians to rise in defense of justice, democratic values, and the supremacy of the judiciary.