Hunger, inflation fuelling Nigeria’s insecurity, Methodist Prelate tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Oliver Ali Aba, has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that hunger and inflation were fuelling insecurity in the country, and called for urgent government action to address the deepening economic hardship.

Recall that the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, expressed same sentiment at an event in Abuja two weeks ago.

Speaking at the 43rd Council of Bishops of the Methodist Church Nigeria, held at the Methodist Cathedral of Unity, Wuse, Abuja, Dr Aba said insecurity remained the root cause of Nigeria’s socio-economic woes and urged the authorities to act with ‘honesty and seriousness’ in tackling the nation’s challenges.

At the event declared open by President Bola Tinubu who was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, Dr Aba said: “All Nigerians will agree that we face three major challenges: hunger, inflation, and insecurity.

‘’I believe insecurity is the root cause of the other two, and by addressing it, we can pave the way for normalcy and progress.

“As a Church, we urge those in positions of authority to confront these anomalies with the honesty and seriousness they demand.

‘’Governments at all levels must take decisive action to tackle these issues, for no nation can prosper under the weight of such challenges.”

In his message, President Tinubu acknowledged the Methodist Church’s contributions to national development and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening collaboration with faith-based institutions.

He praised the church’s legacy in education, healthcare, and social advocacy, noting that many of Nigeria’s founding fathers, including Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, and Louis Ojukwu, were products of Methodist educational institutions.

“The partnership between church and state is essential for the well-being of our citizens, and we remain committed to strengthening this collaboration for the greater good.

“The theme of this year’s Council, ‘He Will Rise Again,’ aligns seamlessly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda for Nigeria. After years of grappling with unsustainable subsidies, Nigeria is, indeed, rising again,” he said.

Tinubu noted further the Methodist Church’s pioneering role in establishing schools, hospitals, orphanages, and mental health facilities in Nigeria, applauding its advocacy for good governance and civic responsibility.

“The history of our nation’s development cannot be told without acknowledging the pivotal role played by the Methodist Church Nigeria,” he added.

In his address, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, commended the Methodist Church for its enduring commitment to Christian unity, social justice, and nation-building.

He urged continued ecumenical collaboration to address national challenges and uphold Christian values.

“In an era marked by uncertainty, insecurity, and socio-political turbulence, your consistent efforts in building bridges across denominational divides, fostering harmony among believers, and providing hope to the weary are acts of great courage and profound obedience to the call of Christ,” Okoh said.

He also praised the church’s visible impact in education, healthcare, and moral leadership, encouraging the bishops to continue serving with ‘integrity, spiritual depth, and unwavering commitment.’

The Council of Bishops is an annual gathering dedicated to spiritual renewal, ministerial leadership, and reinforcing the Methodist Church’s apostolic mission. This year’s edition marked the 43rd session and attracted leaders from across the country.