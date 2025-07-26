Howe confident Isak will stay at Newcastle despite transfer talk

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insisted Saturday that Alexander Isak is still a Newcastle player despite speculation around a move to either Premier League champions Liverpool or Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Isak has not travelled with Newcastle for their pre-season tour of Asia, apparently because of a minor thigh injury, but Howe said the 25-year-old Swedish striker was a key part of his plans.

“Of course, there are always going to be things going on behind the scenes,” Howe told reporters in Singapore, where Newcastle play Arsenal on Sunday.

“He is aware he’s in the news every day, which I’m sure is not easy for anyone in that situation.

“Conversations between Alex and the club or with me will stay private for obvious reasons. We do share a good relationship,” Howe added.

Isak, who scored 23 Premier League goals last season, has been “magnificent for us for as long as he has been with us,” said Howe. “And he is very comfortable in the dressing room.”

Isak did not travel with the Magpies after the thigh injury kept him out of Newcastle’s friendly defeat to Celtic last week.

“He mentioned before the Celtic game that it would be very minimal and nothing too serious,” said Howe.

“But he left training very early and didn’t feel right. So, he’s now back in Newcastle getting that injury assessed.”

Howe remained confident that Isak will be wearing black and white when the new season kicks off next month.

“I said after the game against Celtic that I was confident he would stay. I don’t see anything that is going to change that opinion of mine at the moment.

“It’s football,” he added. “And who knows what the future may bring.”

The Magpies ended their 70-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup and finished in fifth place in the Premier League last season to secure a return to the Champions League.

“I think once you’ve experienced that feeling of winning, you want it again. So, we want to do it again as soon as possible, in all the competitions we are in,” said Howe.

“We set the bar very high, and there’s a lot of ambition within the team.”