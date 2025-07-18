How we re reconnecting Africa, Caribbean through Culture and Trade – Agboola

Elizabeth Agboola

Elizabeth Agboola, the founder & CEO of NTT Global Destinations, a tourism and cultural diplomacy company dedicated to connecting Africa with the world, was part of the just concluded Forty-Ninth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) held in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

During the event, NTT Global Destinations organised an African Village where African culture was showcased.

In this interview, Agboola said they intend to rotate the Africa Village to allow the Caribbean to experience the beauty and entrepreneurship of the African continent in full.

Here is an excerpt by Jimoh Babatunde.

On what inspired her to organise the Africa village as a side event during the CARICOM.

Thank you. The event was born from a very personal conviction and professional mandate to reconnect Africa with its global diaspora, not just emotionally, but strategically through tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

The Caribbean, Jamaica in particular, has long stood as a symbol of African heritage. The event allowed us to turn that sentiment into structured collaboration.

It was about shared roots, yes, but more importantly, it was about building a shared future.

On how NTT Global Destinations positions itself to lead such a high-level event.

We’ve always approached tourism differently. NTT is not just a travel company; we are cultural diplomats.

From pioneering the first direct charter flight between Nigeria and Jamaica in 2020 to hosting immersive events like Around the World in a Bottle, our work is rooted in experience design, narrative control, and market opening.

This event brought together African creatives, policymakers, business leaders, and CARICOM heads of government under one vision.

The fact that Afreximbank and JN Bank partnered with us speaks to the credibility and weight we now carry in this space.

On how cultural diplomacy plays into the bigger picture of economic development.

Culture is not soft power anymore; it’s smart power. When people eat your food, wear your fashion, or attend your concerts, they engage your economy.

Cultural diplomacy opens doors to trade, policy alignment, and cross-border movement.

Through our African Village format, we created a stage for African vendors, chefs, musicians, and SMEs to connect with the Caribbean market.

And in return, we’re taking the Caribbean to Africa soon the same way we took Africa to Jamaica. This isn’t one event; it’s a movement.

On what she meant by “manually bridging the gap” where policy hasn’t caught up.

It means we don’t wait for institutions to fix the bridge; we build it ourselves with tools like curated panels, bilateral events, and grassroots engagement.

We’ve brought Nigerian SMEs to meet Caribbean partners, we’ve placed digital creators and fashion leaders from both regions on the same stage, and we’ve introduced tourism boards to diaspora networks they never knew existed.

That’s why every panellist at our event was chosen with intention, from finance executives to music entrepreneurs.

They weren’t just speakers; they were future collaborators.

On the sectors most ready for Afro-Caribbean business-to-business partnerships right now

Four in particular: trade, SME development, creative industries, and tourism.

African and Caribbean entrepreneurs are solving similar problems with unique solutions imagine what happens when they collaborate.

We’re also seeing interest in digital services, such as fashion tech, creator monetization, fintech, and agritech.

These are not distant dreams , these are happening now. But they need connectors, and that’s where NTT Glibal Destinations steps in.

On how African and Caribbean businesses can plug into the bridge she is building

We’ve launched MotherlandReconnect.com as the central hub for exactly that.

It’s where businesses, creatives, and tourism professionals from Africa and the Diaspora can network, find partners, register for upcoming showcases, and collaborate beyond just one event.

It’s not just a website it’s the infrastructure for a movement.

On what is next after the successful event

We’re preparing to support the upcoming CARICOM AU Summit in Ethiopia. But beyond that, we’re launching the “From the Caribbean with Culture” tour a reverse showcase that will rotate across major African cities.

We’re also expanding our Nigerian Tourism & Trade Network to support more of our members for business opportunities and international visibility, we have upgraded our tourism bitesize learning courses to ensure we’re turning out quality tourism practicioners, and we’re strengthening our quarterly events “Around the World” series to reflect cross-regional influence.

Our goal is simple: Africa will no longer be seen in isolation. We are building a truly global footprint from the motherland outward.

On what legacy she thinks the Jamaica event leaves behind

That Africa is ready. That the diaspora is listening. And that companies like NTT are already doing the hard work of stitching the threads together economically, culturally, and institutionally.

The legacy is not a moment; it’s a bridge. And we intend to keep walking it.