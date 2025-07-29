How “village boy”, Gever Terdoo, changed his academic story

By Adesina Wahab

In a truly inspiring display of resilience and dedication, Gever Terdoo, a primary two pupil at the University Primary School, Nsukka, recently received an academic honour as the second-best pupil in his class, primary 2B. This remarkable achievement is made even more profound by the challenging circumstances that once defined Terdoo’s academic path.

When Terdoo arrived at the University Primary School from the village, having just lost his father, he was enrolled in Primary Three. However, it quickly became evident he could neither read nor write. His guardian, Dr. Gever Verlumun, made the difficult but crucial decision to have him demoted to Primary One.

Mrs. Eze Jacinta, Terdoo’s Primary 1B teacher, recalled the initial struggles.

“He was academically unsound, completely unable to read or write, and even faced significant challenges communicating in English,” she said. Mrs. Jacinta explained that it took “extra effort and close monitoring” to bring Terdoo up to speed.

The results of this concerted effort were nothing short of dramatic. From a challenging position of 25th out of 25 pupils with an average of 54.77 in his initial Primary Three class in the first term, Terdoo experienced a stunning turnaround. In his second term in Primary One, his average soared to 92.26, securing him the third position.

By this time, Mrs. Jacinta noted, he was also confidently communicating in English and had mastered reading and writing. His progress continued, culminating in a second-place finish with an impressive 98.9 average in the third term of Primary One.

Terdoo’s report card further illustrates his remarkable ascent. In the first term of Primary Two, he maintained a strong position at 7th with a 95.56 average, then clinched the first position in the second term with 98.75 average. Although he placed third in the third term with 98.3 average, his cumulative average for Primary Two earned him the second-best pupil award in Primary 2B.

Mrs. Anorue Nkiruka, Terdoo’s Primary 2B class teacher, described his journey as “inspiring” and his academic future as “very bright.” She added, “Though he’s not Igbo, Terdoo now confidently reads Igbo in class,” highlighting his dedication beyond the core subjects.

Behind Terdoo’s success, the unwavering support of his guardians, Dr. Gever Verlumun and Mrs. Esther Rita Gever, played a pivotal role. They not only engaged a private home lesson teacher to supplement school efforts but also personally committed to teaching Terdoo at home. They extend their gratitude to the management of the University Primary School for their instrumental role in “rewriting the story of Terdoo.”