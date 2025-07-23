How Tompolo is galvanising support for President Tinubu ahead 2027

Tompolo

By Simon Ebegbulem

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) profoundly crosses the threshold of the second year of his first four-year tenure in office, the question is no longer whether or not Asiwaju should continue with the good works he’s been doing at the helms of leadership in Africa’s powerhouse nation, but, an imperative, that all well meaning patriots and development minded Nigerians, keep at clamouring for his second tenure and key into same.

The ‘Jagaban’ haven expectedly emerged as the phenomenon the country has been seeking, has continued to redirect and steady the ship of state towards the path of economic growth, development, social reconfiguration, equity and overall well-being of the citizenry.

High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, a pro-development advocate and staunch Tinubu supporter, being an exceptional individual that he is, had therefore right from the onset of All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration, thrown in all the arsenal, in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government.

It is therefore unsurprising, his emergence as one of the arrowheads of Nigerians from all works of life and across stratas; political divides, ordinary Nigerians, business moguls, politicians, captains of industries, civil society organizations, market men and women and teeming youth bodies, who have risen in support of the imperative of continuity, and a second term for President Tinubu, in the discharge of the onerous task still ahead.

In galvanizing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term, Tompolo has characteristically put his hands to the plough, throwing in his support wholeheartedly, body, soul, mind and resources.

Several other Nigerians who have spoken out loud in support include the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, governors under the umbrella of the Progressives Governors Forum, led by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, the senator representing Edo North and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike and a host of governors from across the six geo-political zones of the country.

In more practical terms, the Gbaramatu High Chief and Tantita Security boss, has gone past firming up massive support for the Tinubu-led administration, in the Niger Delta and South-South areas, where notable political figures, including traditionally Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) figures, who have now defected to the ruling APC, are all with one voice, in the overall interest of a greater Nigeria.

Tompolo in taking the lead, has carried the campaign to the 36 states and Abuja, with the ‘PBAT DOOR-2-DOOR MOVEMENT 2007’ colourful billboards adorning their capitals, in most conspicuous areas.As if he has read the minds of the people, one of such billboards at the Area 8 Roundabout, in the Kogi State capital, Lokoja, North Central Nigeria, has drawn wide acclaim and the commendation of residents, many of who may not have known much about Tompolo before then.

One of such residents is Nasamu Idirissu, who excitedly said, “It is not that I have not heard of this name (Tompolo) before, but I used to think he is a politician, but since about two weeks ago, I now know better of who the he is. In short, I am fully in support of what he is doing. We are in support of him. And President Tinubu will be reelected.

“President Tinubu has tried, we get our full salary now in Kogi, at the end of every month or even before. I cannot remember when last that happened, until this present government…our governor too, Alhaji Usman Ododo, has not disappointed us.”

On the last count, there are evidence to the groundswell of Lokoja residents warming up to the philosophy of Tompolo, and his call for support for President Tinubu, come 2027, as discussions continue to revolve and spread around the issue. Further findings revealed that the PBAT DOOR-2-DOOR MOVEMENT 2027, being championed by Tompolo is not confined to Kogi alone, but scattered across other states of the North Central, including Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kwara and beyond.

And of course the South East is not left out. The Gbaramatu High Chief has recruited youths across the South East preaching the gospel of Asiwaju across the nooks and crannies of Igbo land. Just as he counsell against violence and killings in the South East.

High Chief Government Ekpemupolo has yet again scored a big one; with his realtime and ontime galvanization in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of next round of the 2027, National Election in Nigeria.

Ebegbulem a veteran journalist, writes from Owerri