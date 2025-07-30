How to tackle insecurity in LGAs across Nigeria- Ex- AGF, Kayode

— Asks Govs to issue executive order compelling chairmen them to stay in LGAs

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, has blamed the rising wave of insecurity in the country to the absence of the local government chairmen in their council area.

Kayode while speaking with newsmen, said that most of the chairmen in the country stays in the state capitals instead of living in their respective local governments.

While asking the governors across the country to issue an executive order that will compel local government chairmen to stay in their respective council areas, the former Minister noted that this will help the governors to tackle insecurity in their territories.

He said that Local Government Chairmen, as the Chief Security Officers (CSO) of the respective council areas, should stay in their council areas to oversee development and security situations.

Kayode pointed out that “a situation where the chairmen of local governments stay outside their jurisdictions, especially the state capital, has led to underdevelopment and insecurity at the grassroots levels in the country.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria put some questions to the governors through which there would be development in the council areas.

According to him, “Is it possible, reasonable, helpful, to direct, compel, and insist that all Local Government Chairmen and Councillors stay in their respective council areas and go to the state capital only with the written approval or permission of say, the Governor or the Deputy Governor?

“Is it possible, reasonable, helpful, to direct, compel that all Local Government Chairmen and Councillors go to work, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 4pm daily

“And can an Office of Inspector of Local Government Administration be established under the Office of, say, the Deputy Governor to ensure that these and other directives and mandates of the Local Government Areas are being efficiently implemented.

“Would the above help to bring the Government closer to the people and help to strengthen security at the Local Government levels

Wouldn’t it?”

The former minister said “since the local governments received improved allocation from the federation account, they should use part of the funds to tackle insecurity in the council areas.