How Tinubu directed me to visit Buhari on sickbed in London – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has explained how President Bola Tinubu directed him to visit the late former President Muhammadu Buhari on his sickbed in London, United Kingdom.

Shettima made this known on Wednesday after a brief prayer for the repose of the soul of Buhari, held at the deceased’s residence in Daura, Katsina State.

He said Tinubu was personally pained by the loss of Buhari, adding that it was not a loss only to the family of Buhari, the people of Daura or the people of Katsina State but it was a major loss to the nation and to the African continent.

According to him, people from far and wide have called to commiserate with Tinubu over the sad demise of “our elders statesman.”

He stated that every soul shall test the torment of the death, adding that death was an inevitable destiny that hangs on everyone’s neck.

” We should all consider ourselves as travellers with our bag and baggage waiting for the train, ” he said.

Shettima prayed to Allah to grant the soul of Buhari eternal rest, reward him with Aljannah Firdaus and protect the family he left behind.

He added, ” The president was personally pained by the loss. He sent me to London earlier on to go and visit the late President.

” I was there for two days and when he answered the call of Allah, the president equally directed me and the Chief of Staff to go and accompany the family and the body of the late president back home.

” And best on consultation with Tinubu, the family of the late president Buhari and the Government of Katsina State, it was unanimously resolved that tomorrow (Thursday) by God grace, by noon, we shall all gather here to offer our prayers for the repose of the soul of the late president. “

Shettima said that the late Buhari was not an ordinary person, adding that Nigerians from all walks of life were still free to come and offer their condolences to the Government and people of Katsina State.

The vice-president disclosed that the Gov. Dikko Radda would be in the state for the next one week and also the members of the family of the late president would be in Daura to accept condolences.

” But the formal ceremony will come to am end tomorrow based on consultation between Tinubu, the family of the late president and the Governor of Katsina state, ” Shettima said.

Earlier, Radda said the demise of Buhari was a great loss to the people of Katsina State, the nation and Africa in general.

He urged leaders at all levels to sustain the legacies of the late Buhari by ensuring transparency, honesty and accountability in governance, adding, “Buhari lived and died for the people.”

The governor appealed to all Nigerians to continue to pray for the repose of the soul of Buhari.

Radda thanked Tinubu and Shettima for honouring the late former president and the people of Katsina state with their presence during Buhari’s burial.

Also, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, extolled the virtues of the late former Nigerian leader.

” We are here to pray for the repose of the soul of our former leader, president Muhammadu Buhari.

” May Allah accept his soul. Yesterday (Tuesday) as we all know, the former president was buried here in his compound and it was witnessed by people from all walks of life including the President of Nigeria, President Tinubu.

” Today, we have come to offer condolences and to also offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the former President, ” the minister said.

On his part, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, said he worked closely with the late Buhari as a member of his cabinet.

According to him, Buhari demonstrated high sense of leadership, integrity and sense of leadership qualities.

” The late former president Buhari tried his best to fight corruption at all levels of government. He also tried his best to improve the quality of the Nigerian economy.

” We thank Allah for providing us with a leader of that quality and we are here today praying for the repose of his soul. We pray to Allah to grant him Aljannah, ” Dingyadi prayed.

Dignitaries present were: Alhaji Mamman Daura, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Environment, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu.

Others were the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Prince Shaibu Abubakar.

Also present were: Mr Peter Obi, Amb. Babagana Kingibe, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Rufai Ahmed, former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, and former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El-rufa’i, among others.