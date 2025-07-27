How Soibi-Harry leads Nigeria’s charge against cancers

Dr. Adaiah P. Soibi-Harry

By Elizabeth Osayande

Nigeria is grappling with a mounting public health emergency: the rising toll of breast and cervical cancers among women. With more than 44,200 new cases and 23,300 deaths reported annually, the crisis is particularly dire in underserved communities. These are not just statistics. They represent mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends lost to diseases that are often preventable and treatable if caught early.

What Nigeria needs is more than awareness. It requires a systemic transformation in how cancer is prevented, detected, and treated.

At the heart of this movement is Dr. Adaiah P. Soibi-Harry, a clinical researcher and physician-scientist whose work bridges scientific rigour and community-rooted solutions. Her mission is clear: to build a sustainable, decentralised, and equity-driven response to women’s cancers that can be scaled nationwide.

Dr. Soibi-Harry shares her expertise in an exclusive chat with Vanguard

From awareness to action: Making early detection a reality

According to Dr.Soibi-Harry awareness without access is a false promise. She is working tirelessly to turn that promise into reality. Drawing from her involvement in global clinical trials such as FALCON and ChEETAh, she applies principles of data-driven risk management and low-cost interventions to reshape cancer care in Nigeria.

Her approach focuses on integrating cervical and breast cancer screening into everyday healthcare touchpoints. These include maternal health clinics, immunisation programmes, and community pharmacies. These settings already serve women at vulnerable stages of life, making them ideal platforms for early testing and stigma-free engagement.

In Lagos and Rivers States, Dr. Soibi-Harry’s initiatives demonstrate how task-shifting and community health worker training can dramatically expand the reach of screening services using visual inspection with acetic acid, VIA and mobile colposcopy. These are affordable and effective tools well-suited for low-resource settings.

Restoring trust through community-led education

Dr. Soibi-Harry believes in the power of grassroots leadership. Her model centres on co-creating health education with communities, not dictating it. Working alongside local women’s groups, faith leaders, and school administrators, she crafts culturally resonant messages that demystify cancer and empower women with the needed knowledge.

In markets and churches, women are not only learning what a Pap smear is; they are also understanding why it matters and how it can save their lives. She is also advocating for school-based HPV vaccination programs backed by parent sensitisation, aiming to protect a generation of girls before they ever become patients.

Harnessing data to drive impact

One of the most pressing challenges in Nigeria’s cancer landscape is the lack of real-time data on cases, outcomes, and resources. Leveraging her expertise from the MWCCS cohort at Emory University, Dr. Soibi-Harry is championing the advocacy for the creation of state-level cancer registries linked to streamlined referral and triage systems.

She envisions digital dashboards that allow health ministries to visualise which facilities have trained staff, colposcopes, chemotherapy drugs, or screening supplies. This visibility improves coordination and helps prevent deadly delays.

Safer surgeries, better recoveries

For women who undergo surgery, safety must not be an afterthought. Drawing on her experience from the FALCON and ChEETAh trials, Dr. Soibi-Harry has developed evidence-based protocols to reduce surgical site infections (SSIs), a significant cause of cancer-related complications.

Simple yet effective measures, such as changing sterile gloves during surgery, conducting post-discharge follow-ups, and implementing audit feedback loops, are helping to improve survival outcomes for women across Nigeria.

Decentralising access and centring women

Accessibility is the cornerstone of Dr. Soibi-Harry’s philosophy. She dreams of a Nigeria where no woman needs to travel more than 10 kilometres for a breast exam, Pap smear, HPV vaccine, or cancer education. Through mobile technologies and regional hubs, she is working to bring life-saving services closer to the communities that need them most.

She also advocates for public-private partnerships to fund diagnostic vouchers for low-income women. This is a short-term but impactful solution to bridge care gaps while the public health system evolves.

A National Framework for Resilience

To cement these efforts, Dr. Soibi-Harry is spearheading a proposal for a National Women’s Cancer Resilience Programme. This programme will focus on five strategic pillars that include:

• Integration of early detection into primary care; Community-based education and vaccine access; Real-time surveillance and digital referral tools; Surgical safety and recovery protocols; and Decentralised care and workforce development

If adopted, she noted that the framework could redefine Nigeria’s response to cancer and significantly reduce female cancer mortality.

Redefining the Future of Cancer Care in Nigeria

As the global health community looks to low- and middle-income countries to close the cancer care gap, Dr. Adaiah Soibi-Harry offers a blueprint rooted in science, equity, and local ownership. Her work is not about charity. It is about capacity, empowerment, and a vision that belongs to the people it serves.

“We can’t fight cancer with charity alone,” she says. “We need infrastructure, intention, and innovation that belongs to us.”

In a nation where too many women are lost to late diagnoses and fragmented systems, Dr. Soibi-Harry’s work lights a path forward. It is a bold, homegrown, people-powered response that can save lives and restore dignity to women across Nigeria.