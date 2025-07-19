How Rita Dominic and Uche Elendu celebrated their birthdays in style

By Benjamin Njoku

Birthdays are special days dedicated for reflection, celebration of life, and personal growth. However, in today’s world, some seem to focus more on showcasing material possessions and outward appearances. Rita Dominic and Uche Elendu recently celebrated their birthdays. Rita turned 50 on July 13 while Uche turned 42 on July 14.

Rita raised the bar with her fashion quotient, donning beautiful outfits that showcased her timeless beauty. In one Instagram post, she wore layers of soft white silk and pearls, while in another, she stunned in gold traditional Igbo attire, complete with coral beads and a white horsetail. The actress effortlessly complemented her looks with matching traditional headgear and elegant dance moves.

Uche Elendu also turned heads with her mermaid-inspired attire, paired with elegant earrings.

Their stylish celebrations drew attention and impressed fans and followers online, highlighting the blend of personal milestones and social media culture. Both actresses really redefined the way birthdays should be celebrated with a touch of glamour, fashion and glitz.