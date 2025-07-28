How Police secondary school, Ondo was established on land abandoned for 18 years – Frm IGP Ehindero

— Laments Ondo govs lack of interest in dev federal institutions

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former inspector General of Police, IGP, Sunday Ehindero, has expressed concern over the lack of interest of past and present governors in Ondo state to the development of federal institutions in the state.

Ehindero said this in Akure during the 20th anniversary and 16th Passing-Out Parade of the Police Secondary School in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Recall that the former IGP facilitated the established of the school in 2005.

Going down memory lane on the establishment of this school, he said that ” In 1987, I was an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Force Headquarters, Lagos. The Federal Government approved Police Academy (POLAC) to be located in Ondo state.

“The land allocated for this purpose was disputed. The school could not take off because landowners demanded compensations.

“As the matter dragged on, Kano State Government volunteered to give five square kilometres land, free of compensation, for the project. As a result, POLAC was moved to Kano away from Akure.

“When I was appointed the IG in 2005, my priority was to establish this school on the land abandoned for over 18 years.

” I am happy to see the school growing in lips and bound. Congratulation.

” It is not encouraging that Ondo State Governors hardly showed interests in the development of federal institutions in the state.

” I am not aware of the contributions of Governors, after Chief Olusegun Agagu, to the development of this school.

“But I am aware of the contributions of His Excellency, the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Olusegun Agagu, of blessed memory, to the development of the school.

“He not only purchased a generator for the school, but also renovated a number of classrooms.

“I urge our Governor, His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to show interest not only in the development of this school but also the Police Training School, Oyin.

“The beneficiaries of the location of these institutions in Ondo State are the indigenes of Ondo State and those in the catchment area.

“Police Training School Oyin trains personnel from Kogi, Ekiti, Kwara and Ondo States.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa while speaking during the ceremony, lamented that the schools across the country are ” faced with challenges, including inadequate funding, infrastructural deficits, and the need to align curricula with modern educational standards.

However, he said that ” despite these hurdles, successes include producing graduates who excel academically and professionally, contributing to various sectors, and fostering a culture of discipline and patriotism among pupils.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Gbenga Atiba, the governor, while congratulating the students, urged them ” to carry forward the values of hard work, integrity, and resilience instilled by this institution.

” The knowledge and skills you have acquired here, in line with the school’s objectives and the Renewed Hope Agenda’s education pillar, will guide you as you navigate future challenges and contribute to Nigeria’s prosperity.

The Commandant of the school, Arike Ayodele, lauded the IGP for his support towards the school and urged the graduating students to always endeavour to portray the school in a positive light anywhere they find themselves.