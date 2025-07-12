How much will Chelsea, PSG earn from playing in FIFA Club World cup final?

By Ochereome Ikenna

The FIFA Club World Cup final between Chelsea and newly crowned European champions PSG is set to take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The new format of the Club World Cup has a lot of people asking how much clubs stand to earn by reaching the final and winning the competition.



The final between these two sides is shaping up to be one of the richest one-match fixtures in club football history.

How Much Does The Winner Of The Club World Cup Stand To Make

The maximum number of games that can be played in the tournament is six, and there are specific amounts paid for wins at each stage of the competition. The payout increases as a team advances further in the tournament.



Group Stages: $1 million per draw and $2 million per win

Reaching Round of 16: $7.5 million

Reaching Quarter-Finals: $13.125 million

Reaching Semi-Finals: $21 million

Reaching the Final: $30 million

Winning the Final: $40 million



So, the winner of the Club World Cup final stands a chance to earn $70 million overall — $30 million for reaching the final and $40 million for winning the competition.



FIFA Club World Cup winners could earn up to $125 million USD, as part of the $1 billion prize pool shared among the 32 participating clubs.

How Much Has Chelsea Made In The Fifa Club World Cup

Here are Chelsea’s 2025 FIFA Club World Cup results:

Chelsea 2-0 LAFC (W) – $2 million (Group Stage)

Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea (L) – (Group Stage)

ES Tunis 0-3 Chelsea (W) – $2 million (Group Stage)

Benfica 1-4 Chelsea (W) – $7.5 million (Round of 16)

Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea (W) – $13.125 million (Quarter-Final)

Fluminense 0-2 Chelsea (W) – $21 million (Semi-Final)

So far, Chelsea has made about $89.5 million in the competition, thanks to additional participation fees.

How much has psg made in the fifa club world cup

Here are Paris Saint‑Germain’s 2025 FIFA Club World Cup results:



Atlético Madrid 0‑4 PSG (W) – $2 million (Group Stage)

Botafogo 1‑0 PSG (L) – (Group Stage)

Seattle Sounders 0‑2 PSG (W) – $2 million (Group Stage)

Inter Miami 0‑4 PSG (W) – $7.5 million (Round of 16)

Bayern Munich 0‑2 PSG (W) – $13.125 million (Quarter-Final)

Real Madrid 0‑4 PSG (W) – $21 million (Semi-Final)

So far, the Parisians have earned about $107.7 million in the competition, including additional participation fees.

