How late Michael Ibru averted food crisis during RCCG’s first convention — Pastor Adeboye

…Cleric charges Christians to seize divine opportunities

…Warns missed chances may never return

By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed how the late business magnate Chief Michael Ibru played a pivotal role in averting a food crisis during the church’s maiden convention, despite the absence of funds.

Pastor Adeboye made the revelation during his sermon at the July Holy Ghost Service held at the 3km-by-3km Redemption City Arena in Shimawa, Ogun State, themed “Destined for Greatness – Part 3 (Helpers of Destiny).”

Recounting a testimony from RCCG’s early days, Adeboye said he had invited all members to attend the first convention at the newly acquired campground, promising two meals a day, even though there was no money to provide for such. He explained that he acted purely on faith in God.

“We were very rich—in faith,” he said humorously. “I invited everyone to our new campground, which was just about 10 acres at the time, and announced they would be fed freely. But soon, the little money we had ran out.”

According to the cleric, it was at this critical moment that Chief Michael Ibru paid a visit to the camp and was astonished by the number of attendees—about 3,000 to 4,000 people.

“He asked me, ‘Pastor, you mean you’re going to feed all these people?’ I said, ‘Yes sir, two meals per day.’ The very next day, he sent us a container of fish,” Adeboye narrated.

At the time, the church couldn’t afford to buy cows. The fish was deboned and scrambled into jollof rice, ensuring every attendee was fed. “That singular act of generosity saved us. It was a divine intervention,” Adeboye said, attributing it to God’s orchestration through a helper of destiny.

Also speaking on the topic of “Divine Opportunities” during the July thanksgiving and special prayer service held at the RCCG headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Adeboye urged Christians and Nigerians at large not to ignore the God-given chances that come their way.

“Opportunity is a divine helper sent to enable you achieve God’s purpose. If you seize it, your life is made. But if you miss it, it may never return,” he warned.

Quoting an old poem and African proverb, the revered preacher emphasized the need to recognize and act promptly on opportunities:

“Opportunity is like a man with plenty of hair in front and a bald back. If you don’t grab him as he approaches, once he passes, you’ll catch nothing.”

Speaking virtually from Mount Carmel Prayer Village in Osun State, Adeboye prayed that none of the attendees would miss their opportunities for breakthroughs, especially in their finances and life’s purpose.

Addressing journalists after the service, Pastor Oladele Balogun, Special Assistant to the General Overseer and Pastor in charge of RCCG Region 1, called on Nigerian leaders to be more research-driven and selfless in identifying opportunities that could benefit society.

“We have a lot of sun in Nigeria. We should no longer be complaining about electricity. By now, we ought to be harnessing solar energy effectively,” he said.

He also urged Nigerian youth to look inward rather than seeking relocation abroad as a solution to economic hardship.

“Many young Nigerians abroad are stranded. Success is not limited to location. Be prayerful and allow God to open your eyes to the many opportunities around you—even in adversity,” he said.

Pastor Balogun cited the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, noting how it forced churches and businesses to adapt digitally, a shift many had previously resisted.

During the programme, Pastor Adeboye also offered special prayers for various stakeholders in Nigeria’s economy—including those in the public and private sectors, entrepreneurs, job seekers, NYSC members, professional bodies, and trade unions—asking God to guide them in recognizing and maximizing divine opportunities for national and personal growth.