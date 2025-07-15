How I’m driving new transportation revolution in Abuja, Lagos — Nnaedozie

By Nnasom David

ONU Darlington Nnaedozie, the founder and CEO of Yodo, has stated how he is revolutionizing transportation in the cities of Abuja and Lagos.

These cities know for traffic congestion and poor mobility options, have become a daily struggle for Nigerians.

His startup, a peer-to-peer car-sharing and VIP mobility platform, is reimagining how people move around urban centers like Abuja and Lagos.

Yodo, which launched earlier this year, allows car owners to list their vehicles—including SUVs and luxury models—for verified users to book rides or be chauffeured in. With added layers of security and digital insurance, the platform aims to make mobility more accessible, secure, and profitable for everyone involved.

“We’re not in the car rental business,” Darlington said in an interview at a rooftop café in Abuja. “We’re building an economy where mobility becomes a smart asset, not a liability.”

Inspired by the sight of thousands of idle vehicles across major cities, Darlington created Yodo to bridge the gap between underused cars and the high demand for safe, dignified transport. Every Yodo ride comes with verified drivers and trained security teams in support vehicles, offering users an added layer of trust and protection.

“Our customers include business executives, diplomats, VIPs, and everyday people who just want a higher mobility standard,” he said. “You don’t just get a driver. You get a secure experience.”

Positioned between traditional ride-hailing services, luxury chauffeur offerings, and the peer-to-peer model, Yodo reflects Darlington’s larger vision for what he calls “Urban Tech for African realities.” He believes Africa doesn’t need to copy Silicon Valley but instead should build systems tailored to cities with informal economies, trust gaps, and infrastructure challenges.

Beyond Yodo, Darlington also runs Yodo Pay, a social fintech app, and WireNation, a fashion brand. His ventures all share one goal: to use innovation to address local realities.

With successful test runs in Abuja and more vehicle owners signing up, Yodo is preparing to launch in Lagos and expand into other major African cities. Darlington says the company is building more than just an app—it’s creating a new standard for urban transportation, rooted in technology, trust, and community.

As African cities grow and demand for smarter transport increases, Darlington Nnaedozie is not just riding the wave—he’s firmly in the driver’s seat.