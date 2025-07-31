How I triumphed over cyberbullies with my skits –  Mohammed Ali

Mohammed Ali, a Ghanaian-born content producer, has revealed how individuals who bullied him on social media when he first started doing skits have become some of his most devoted followers.

IAM_ALMED first hit a stumbling block on his path to becoming a successful content creator. Realizing it was not going to be a picnic, he took a step back to rethink his strategy. While discussing the best approach to entertain social media followers, he was mocked and disheartened by those who disliked him. But he has subsequently won them over with outstanding material, resulting in 105,000 Instagram followers, 110,000 SnapChat subscribers, 131,000 Facebook followers, and 1.2 million TikTok followers.

“My career as a creator of content has been rather varied, since cyberbullying was my first difficulty, which I overcome over time. In my path of content creation, I have achieved a lot in terms of money, popularity, and renown.

Speaking of the lows in my journey, I can assure you that many people out there like cyberbullying creators for reasons I don’t understand. I used to get that throughout my early stages of video production, but not now since they had no choice but to appreciate me for what I do because I’m plainly generating material I enjoy and not harming anybody.” Said IAM_ALMED.

“There are many disadvantages to being a content producer, such as having little free time for yourself since millions of people are waiting for you to give them fresh content, but the upside is that you are always paving the path for greater fame and money. Low interactions were a major difficulty for me when I first started creating content because I didn’t know my specialty. Until I sat down to consider my audience’s choices. I got it, started working on it, and overcome it.”

IAM_ALMED went on to say, “The rationale behind dressed as a lady is because females have hilarious personalities. Dressing up as a lady to play those characters was the goal, and I knew I could do it well.

"The whole idea of dressing as a lady is Ladies have funny characters' so dressing as a lady to portray those characters was the aim and I know I could do that perfectly. My friend who also dresses as a woman with the Bread was the very person who sat me down back then in 2020 to teach me how Tiktok works pertaining to editing of videos, we know our audience love seeing us together that's why we do more video contents together," said IAM_ALMED